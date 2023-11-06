News & Insights

American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES G PREFERRED Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

November 06, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.16 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRG was trading at a 9.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.34% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRG shares, versus AMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :

In Monday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are down about 1.4%.

