American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES G PREFERRED Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRG was trading at a 9.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.20% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRG shares, versus AMH:
Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :
In Thursday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are off about 0.2%.
