American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES G PREFERRED Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.70% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRG was trading at a 8.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.63% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRG shares, versus AMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :

In Friday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are up about 0.3%.

