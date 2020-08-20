American Homes 4 Rent's Series F Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES F CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRF) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $26.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRF was trading at a 7.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.73% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRF shares, versus AMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES F CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES:

In Thursday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES F CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRF) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are up about 1%.

