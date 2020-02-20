Markets
American Homes 4 Rent's Series E Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.35% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5875), with shares changing hands as low as $26.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRE was trading at a 6.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 47.02% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.35% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

AMH.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.35% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRE) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are down about 0.1%.

