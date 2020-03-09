American Homes 4 Rent's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRD was trading at a 2.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.89% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRD shares, versus AMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are off about 4.7%.

