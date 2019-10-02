Markets
AMH.PRD

American Homes 4 Rent's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRD was trading at a 8.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.29% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

AMH.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are off about 0.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMH.PRD AMH

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular