American Homes 4 Rent's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRD was trading at a 8.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.29% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.5% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: AMH.PRD) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are off about 0.1%.

