American Homes 4 Rent's (NYSE:AMH) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that American Homes 4 Rent's (NYSE:AMH) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to American Homes 4 Rent's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American Homes 4 Rent is:

2.4% = US$155m ÷ US$6.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of American Homes 4 Rent's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that American Homes 4 Rent's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 4.7%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, American Homes 4 Rent was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 72% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared American Homes 4 Rent's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

NYSE:AMH Past Earnings Growth May 4th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if American Homes 4 Rent is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is American Homes 4 Rent Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

American Homes 4 Rent's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and American Homes 4 Rent is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, American Homes 4 Rent has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 38% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 2.0%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that American Homes 4 Rent has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

