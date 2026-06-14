American Homes 4 Rent vs. Essex Property Trust: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

American Homes 4 Rent offers exposure to the growing single-family rental market across the Sunbelt and Midwest.

Essex Property Trust focuses on supply-constrained multifamily apartment communities in high-demand West Coast markets.

Which residential real estate stock is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

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Housing remains a critical need, but should you bet on suburban single-family houses or West Coast apartments? Here is how American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) compares to Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) for investors.

These real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer different paths to residential exposure. American Homes 4 Rent focuses on the growing demand for single-family rentals across the Sunbelt and Midwest. Conversely, Essex Property Trust concentrates on supply-constrained apartment markets in California and Washington. Both aim to generate steady income from tenant leases in high-demand regions.

The case for American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of single-family rental homes. The company manages a portfolio of over 61,000 properties across the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions. It primarily serves families who desire the space of a suburban home but prefer the flexibility of a rental agreement.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), the company reported revenue of $1.9 billion, representing growth of approximately 8% compared to the prior year. This top-line expansion helped the business achieve net income of $513.4 million. The company maintained a net margin of roughly 27%, which indicates the percentage of revenue remaining after all operating and non-operating expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.7x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity, where a lower figure generally suggests a more conservative capital structure. The current ratio, measuring the ability to cover short-term debts with current assets, was 62.9x, while free cash flow reached $746.1 million. This cash is what remains after a business pays for its real estate investing activities and capital expenditures.

The case for Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust operates as a specialized REIT that develops and manages multifamily apartment communities. The portfolio is highly concentrated in supply-constrained markets along the West Coast, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. By focusing on these high-barrier-to-entry regions, the company targets areas with strong job growth and high housing costs.

For the FY 2025 period, revenue reached $1.9 billion, which was a 7% increase over the previous fiscal year. Net income for the period was $669.7 million. The company reported a net margin of roughly 35%, suggesting a higher portion of revenue was converted into profit compared to its single-family peer.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.2x. This indicates the company uses more debt relative to its equity than its competitor in this match-up. The current ratio was 2.3x, showing that current assets still comfortably cover short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was $1.1 billion, representing the cash generated after accounting for capital expenditures required to maintain or expand the property portfolio.

Risk profile comparison

American Homes 4 Rent faces significant geographic concentration, with nearly 58% of its properties located in ten specific markets like Atlanta and Phoenix. Local economic downturns or new regional regulations in these areas could disproportionately impact the company. Furthermore, some legislative bodies have proposed restrictions on corporate ownership of single-family homes, which could limit future growth. The company also competes with other large landlords like Invitation Homes for acquisitions and labor.

Essex Property Trust deals with geographic risks specific to the West Coast, such as earthquakes and wildfires. Rent control measures and eviction regulations in California and Washington also pose ongoing challenges to revenue growth. The company is currently involved in litigation regarding its use of revenue management software, which could lead to financial penalties. It operates in a competitive landscape alongside other major apartment REITs such as AvalonBay Communities.

Valuation comparison

Essex Property Trust trades at a significant premium to its peer based on Forward P/E and P/S ratio metrics relative to future earnings estimates.

Metric American Homes 4 Rent Essex Property Trust Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 36.2x 48.7x 32.2x P/S ratio 6.4x 9.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLRE sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investing in REITs is a great way to gain passive income through robust dividend payouts. Both American Homes 4 Rent and Essex Property Trust offer high dividend yields; the former is at 3.97% and the latter at 3.65% as of June 12.

Deciding which to invest in requires weighing a number of factors. While Essex Property Trust has a higher valuation, its forward dividend is significantly larger at $10.36 per share compared to American Homes 4 Rent’s $1.32. Essex has also raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years, which means investors are likely to see continued growth in dividend payouts.

Essex Property Trust also boasts a stronger core funds from operations (core FFO) per share, which was $4.06 in the first quarter versus $0.48 for American Homes 4 Rent. FFO is the standard metric used by investors to measure the operating cash flow of a REIT.

Another consideration is that American Homes 4 Rent focuses on single-family dwellings while Essex Property Trust holds apartments. Rents for houses are typically larger than apartments. However, Essex’s inventory is in high-demand, supply-constrained cities where it can charge premiums.

In reviewing these factors, my choice would be Essex Property Trust. The higher dividend at a comparable yield to American Homes 4 Rent and history of increasing payments makes it a better buy for the long term.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Homes 4 Rent. The Motley Fool recommends AvalonBay Communities and Invitation Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.