American Homes 4 Rent Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Homes 4 Rent, presenting an average target of $42.22, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.92% from the previous average price target of $39.12.

The standing of American Homes 4 Rent among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $41.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $38.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $48.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $41.00 $40.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.00 $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's largest geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

Financial Insights: American Homes 4 Rent

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, American Homes 4 Rent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.07% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Homes 4 Rent's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Homes 4 Rent's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

