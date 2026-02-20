American Homes 4 Rent Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on February 20, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.amh.com/home/

To listen to the call, dial (877) 451-6152 (US) or (201) 389-0879 (International).

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode 13757455#

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.