American Homes 4 Rent Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $99.69 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $73.82 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $478.46 million from $445.05 million last year.

American Homes 4 Rent earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.69 Mln. vs. $73.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $478.46 Mln vs. $445.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.