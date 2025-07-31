American Homes 4 Rent Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $105.55 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $92.14 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $457.50 million from $423.49 million last year.

American Homes 4 Rent earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.55 Mln. vs. $92.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $457.50 Mln vs. $423.49 Mln last year.

