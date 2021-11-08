American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.4%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on American Homes 4 Rent's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American Homes 4 Rent is:

3.0% = US$195m ÷ US$6.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

American Homes 4 Rent's Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

As you can see, American Homes 4 Rent's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.2%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, American Homes 4 Rent was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 62% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared American Homes 4 Rent's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.2%.

NYSE:AMH Past Earnings Growth November 8th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AMH? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is American Homes 4 Rent Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for American Homes 4 Rent is 33%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 67%. So it seems that American Homes 4 Rent is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, American Homes 4 Rent has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 29%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 3.0%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that American Homes 4 Rent has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

