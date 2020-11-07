American Homes 4 Rent Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$311m, some 3.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.07, 97% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AMH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from American Homes 4 Rent's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$1.24b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 7.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 16% to US$0.23 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.25 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$31.87, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values American Homes 4 Rent at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that American Homes 4 Rent's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 7.6% increase next year well below the historical 12%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while American Homes 4 Rent's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on American Homes 4 Rent. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple American Homes 4 Rent analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for American Homes 4 Rent (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

