AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Earnings Results: $AMH Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT ($AMH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $459,280,000, beating estimates of $453,415,179 by $5,864,821.
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT insiders have traded $AMH stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK E CORRIGAN has made 8 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $163,016 and 4 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $3,880,131.
- BRYAN SMITH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,512,000
- MATTHEW J HART sold 6,895 shares for an estimated $243,400
- BRIAN REITZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,714 shares for an estimated $235,527
- JAMES H KROPP sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,000
- DOUGLAS N BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 3,949 shares for an estimated $96,680 and 0 sales.
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 4,094,177 shares (+186.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,204,103
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,169,068 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,166,524
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,697,960 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,537,663
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,564,994 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,562,075
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,378,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,571,907
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,377,501 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,546,087
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,291,865 shares (+185.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,341,588
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 01/24/2025
- Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 01/24/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 01/09/2025
- Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $43.0 on 01/01/2025
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 11/11/2024
