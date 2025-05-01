AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Earnings Results: $AMH Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT ($AMH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $459,280,000, beating estimates of $453,415,179 by $5,864,821.

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT insiders have traded $AMH stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK E CORRIGAN has made 8 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $163,016 and 4 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $3,880,131 .

and 4 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated . BRYAN SMITH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,512,000

MATTHEW J HART sold 6,895 shares for an estimated $243,400

BRIAN REITZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,714 shares for an estimated $235,527

JAMES H KROPP sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,000

DOUGLAS N BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 3,949 shares for an estimated $96,680 and 0 sales.

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $43.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 11/11/2024

