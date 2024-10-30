American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.80, changing hands as low as $36.66 per share. American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMH's low point in its 52 week range is $32.08 per share, with $41.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.94.

