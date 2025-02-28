American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.02, changing hands as high as $37.53 per share. American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMH's low point in its 52 week range is $34.01 per share, with $41.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.62.

