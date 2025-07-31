American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) reported $457.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.36 million, representing a surprise of +3.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Same-Home core revenues : $361.33 million compared to the $361.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $361.33 million compared to the $361.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenues- Tenant charge-backs : $52.46 million compared to the $49.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $52.46 million compared to the $49.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Revenues- Core revenues : $405.05 million compared to the $400.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $405.05 million compared to the $400.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues : $43.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.

: $43.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.28 versus $0.14 estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for American Homes 4 Rent here>>>

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

