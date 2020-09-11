American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that AMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.92, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMH was $28.92, representing a -3.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.89 and a 65.26% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

AMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.2%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMH as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 11.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMH at 5.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.