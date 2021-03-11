American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMH was $30.7, representing a -5.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.54 and a 75.43% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

AMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.97%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMH as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 33.12% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of AMH at 4.75%.

