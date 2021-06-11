American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.26, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMH was $39.26, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.37 and a 51.58% increase over the 52 week low of $25.90.

AMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). AMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports AMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.63%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMH as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (AMH)

iShares Trust (AMH)

Salt Low truBeta US Market (AMH)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (AMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 90.24% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of AMH at 4.99%.

