American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that AMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.76, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMH was $29.76, representing a -7.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.04 and a 70.06% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

AMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports AMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.7%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMH as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 15.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMH at 5.09%.

