American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.45, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMH was $41.45, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.61 and a 45.08% increase over the 52 week low of $28.57.

AMH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AMH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports AMH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.53%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMH as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an decrease of -0.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMH at 1.21%.

