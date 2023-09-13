American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

American Homes 4 Rent in Focus

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is headquartered in Las Vegas, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 20.5% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.22 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.42%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry's yield is 4.08%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.65%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.88 is up 22.2% from last year. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 46.04%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent's current payout ratio is 55%. This means it paid out 55% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for AMH for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.65 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.14%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AMH presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

