American held hostage in Africa is freed -White House

March 20, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke has been released after over six years in captivity in Africa, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"I’m gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," Sullivan said on Twitter.

"The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him. I thank so many across our government who’ve worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing Woodke's wife, that Woodke had been released and that he was in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

