American Healthcare REIT targets to raise up to $840 mln in US IPO

Jan 29 (Reuters) - American Healthcare REIT said on Monday it was aiming to raise up to $840 million in an initial public offering in New York.

The investment trust said it plans to sell 56 million shares priced between $12 and $15 each.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

