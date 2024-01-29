News & Insights

American Healthcare REIT targets to raise up to $840 mln in US IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

January 29, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - American Healthcare REIT said on Monday it was aiming to raise up to $840 million in an initial public offering in New York.

The investment trust said it plans to sell 56 million shares priced between $12 and $15 each.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli)

