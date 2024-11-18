News & Insights

American Healthcare REIT price target raised to $36 from $31 at BofA

November 18, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on American Healthcare REIT (AHR) to $36 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company delivered a Q3 beat and now expects FY24 earnings of $1.40-$1.43, a 13% midpoint increase above the firm and Street views. Total same-store NOI guidance was also increased to 16%, which the firm says it believes is conservative, while noting that the stock remains on BofA’s “US1 list.”

