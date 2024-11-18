American Healthcare REIT price target raised to $30 from $28 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on American Healthcare REIT (AHR) to $30 from $28 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares, updating the firm’s model after the company’s Q3 FFO beat. The company is well positioned to deliver solid organic growth and capitalize on the strong seniors housing and healthy skilled nursing facility backdrops, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that while it is still being conservative with its new investment expectations, American Healthcare REIT is now better positioned to pursue accretive investments.

