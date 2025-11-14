Is American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is American Healthcare REIT (AHR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Healthcare REIT is one of 865 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Healthcare REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AHR has returned about 69.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, American Healthcare REIT is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Axis Capital (AXS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.9%.

Over the past three months, Axis Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Healthcare REIT is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.9% this year, meaning that AHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Axis Capital belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #21. The industry has moved +11.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Healthcare REIT and Axis Capital as they could maintain their solid performance.

