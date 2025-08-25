Is American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. American Healthcare REIT (AHR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

American Healthcare REIT is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 869 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Healthcare REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AHR has returned 49.4% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13%. This means that American Healthcare REIT is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20%.

The consensus estimate for Apollo Commerical Finance's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Healthcare REIT is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 99 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.7% this year, meaning that AHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Apollo Commerical Finance, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #203. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track American Healthcare REIT and Apollo Commerical Finance. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

