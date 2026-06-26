Is American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has American Healthcare REIT (AHR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

American Healthcare REIT is a member of our Finance group, which includes 831 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Healthcare REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AHR has returned about 8.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.2% on average. This means that American Healthcare REIT is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.4%.

The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Healthcare REIT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.4% so far this year, meaning that AHR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Skyward Specialty Insurance, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved -1.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Healthcare REIT and Skyward Specialty Insurance as they could maintain their solid performance.

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American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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