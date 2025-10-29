Is American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Healthcare REIT (AHR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Healthcare REIT is one of 867 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Healthcare REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AHR has returned 55.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Healthcare REIT is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG). The stock has returned 41% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Healthcare REIT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 97 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.6% so far this year, meaning that AHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 78-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +8.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Healthcare REIT and Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.