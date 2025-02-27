AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT Earnings Results: $AHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT ($AHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $542,740,000, missing estimates of $544,924,492 by $-2,184,492.
AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,474,374 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,421,709
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,877,600 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,041,392
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,222,415 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,581,034
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,750,137 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,158,893
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,669,900 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,878,558
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 2,619,528 shares (-78.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,446,985
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,450,351 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,218,975
