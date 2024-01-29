News & Insights

Markets
AHTR

American Healthcare REIT Announces IPO Of 56 Mln Shares

January 29, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Healthcare REIT, Inc., (AHTR), a company focused on clinical healthcare real estate properties, on Monday announced the launch of its initial public offering or IPO of 56,000,000 shares.

The IPO price is expected to be between $12 and $15 per share.

The company might grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,400,000 shares.

REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to repay around $703.8 million of the amount outstanding under its credit facility assuming pricing at the mid-point of the range.

The company stock has been approved for listing, subject to official notice of issuance, on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'AHR.'

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.