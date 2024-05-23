News & Insights

Stocks

American Future Fuel Rewards CEO with RSUs

May 23, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evolving Gold (TSE:AMPS) has released an update.

American Future Fuel Corporation has awarded 400,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to CEO David Suda under its equity incentive plan, which will vest over four months. This move is part of the company’s compensation strategy following a consulting agreement. American Future Fuel focuses on acquiring and developing alternative energy projects, including a 100% interest in the Cebolleta Uranium Project in New Mexico.

For further insights into TSE:AMPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.