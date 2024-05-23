American Future Fuel Rewards CEO with RSUs

Evolving Gold (TSE:AMPS) has released an update.

American Future Fuel Corporation has awarded 400,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to CEO David Suda under its equity incentive plan, which will vest over four months. This move is part of the company’s compensation strategy following a consulting agreement. American Future Fuel focuses on acquiring and developing alternative energy projects, including a 100% interest in the Cebolleta Uranium Project in New Mexico.

