AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 Discloses $330.61K Position in British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS)

Fintel reports that AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,433.86K shares of British American Tobacco PLC (LSE:BATS) valued at $330.61K.

In the last filing dated February 27, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for British American Tobacco is 3,936.47. The forecasts range from a low of 3,535.00 to a high of $4,935.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.82% from its latest reported closing price of 2,663.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for British American Tobacco is 28,931MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATS is 0.77%, a decrease of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 540,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 67,870K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,366K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 38,586K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 36,080K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,562K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 92.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 17,865.28% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 21,763K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,174K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 12.33% over the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Maintains 8.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.