AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 Discloses $319.24K Position in Novo Nordisk A (XCSE:NOVOB)

Fintel reports that AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,011.68K shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (XCSE:NOVOB) valued at $319.24K.

In their previous filing dated February 27, 2023 they reported 2,431.45K shares, a decrease of 17.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVOB is 1.60%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 254,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 34,830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,654K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 7.33% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 18,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,448K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 10.69% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 9,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,024K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 36.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,797K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,708K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 6.39% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVOB by 48.28% over the last quarter.

