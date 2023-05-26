AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 Discloses $216.70K Position in Airbus SE (FWB:AIR)

Fintel reports that AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,617.59K shares of Airbus SE (FWB:AIR) valued at $216.70K.

In the last filing dated February 27, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of May 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbus SE is 140.17. The forecasts range from a low of 100.97 to a high of $209.93. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of 124.08.

The projected annual revenue for Airbus SE is 64,938MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.93%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 166,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 22,679K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,291K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 2.85% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,816K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,358K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,437K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 2.33% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,827K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,810K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

