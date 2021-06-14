American Football-CFL to return from COVID-19 hiatus in August

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian Football League (CFL), which saw its entire 2020 campaign wiped out by the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Monday its board of governors voted unanimously to kick off a shortened 14-game season in August.

The CFL, whose biggest source of revenue comes from ticket sales rather than TV deals like those enjoyed by larger U.S.-based leagues, also said fans will be able to return to the stands in line with provincial guidelines.

"This is an exciting day for Canadian football and for Canada itself," CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a news release.

"I want to thank our fans, players, coaches, and partners for their incredible support and patience as we’ve worked together towards this day."

The season will begin Aug. 5 while the Grey Cup championship game will be played Dec. 12 in Hamilton, Ontario.

The full schedule will be released on Tuesday along with each of the league's nine team's plan for distributing tickets to season ticket holders and, where government restrictions on stadium capacity allow, ticket sales to the general public.

After first delaying its 2020 season, the CFL decided to scrap it entirely following a last-ditch effort to secure financing from the Canadian government to stage a shortened campaign that would have been held entirely in Manitoba was turned down.

The CFL had previously said it would only move forward with a 2021 season if it could secure the government approvals for its plans to keep players and coaches safe and the green light to allow a "significant" number of fans to attend games.

"We are on track to receive all of the necessary health and safety approvals, thanks to our tireless medical advisers and staff, and the dedicated government officials who have been working with them," said Ambrosie.

"And while the outlook for fans in the stands varies from province to province, we are confident that process is also on the right track."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

