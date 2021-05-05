American Financial Turns To Profit In Q1; Lifts 2021 Core Operating EPS View

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) reported 2021 first quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders of $419 million or $4.84 per share compared to a net loss of $301 million or $3.34 per share last year.

Core net operating earnings were $206 million or $2.38 per share for the 2021 first quarter, compared to $125 million or $1.36 per share in the 2020 first quarter.

Total revenues for the grew to $1.51 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

The company now core net operating earnings per share in 2021 to be in the range of $7.00 to $8.00, an increase from its previous range of $6.25 to $7.25 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expects the company to report earnings of $6.80 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

