American Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: What Should Investors Do?

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has been trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. Its share price, as of April 15, 2026, was $130.59, down 13% from its 52-week high of $150.02.



The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.





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With a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.6 million. AFG has a solid earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 3.89%.

Price Performance

Shares of AFG have gained 2.5% year to date against the industry’s decline of 6.8%.



AFG has outperformed its peers, W.R. Berkley Corporation. WRB, RLI Corp. RLI and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL. WRB, RLI and KNSL have lost 3.4%, 24.6% and 26%, respectively, in the same time frame.



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AFG’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.33 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.3%.



The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 6.8% and 5.4%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

Average Target Price for AFG Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the Zacks average price target is $140.83 per share. The average suggests a potential 7.8% upside from the last closing price.



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AFG’s Favorable Return on Capital

American Financial’s return on equity has also been improving over the last few quarters, reflecting its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. The trailing 12 months ROE was 18.6%, which compared favorably with the industry average of 7.3%.

Factors Favoring AFG

New business opportunities, increased exposure and a good renewal rate environment, coupled with additional crop premiums from the Crop Risk Services acquisition, position AFG well for growth.



American Financial, a niche player in the P&C market, is likely to benefit from strategic acquisitions and improved pricing. Improved industry fundamentals drive overall growth.



American Financial witnessed average renewal pricing across the entire P&C Group. It intends to maintain satisfactory rates in P&C renewal pricing going forward. AFG has reported overall renewal rate increases for 35 consecutive quarters, and it is expected to achieve overall renewal rate increases in excess of prospective loss ratio trends to meet or exceed targeted returns. The property and casualty insurer expects to achieve overall renewal rate increases in excess of prospective loss ratio trends to meet or exceed targeted returns.



Its combined ratio has been better than the industry average for more than two decades. Specialty niche focus, product line diversification and underwriting discipline should help AFG outperform the industry’s underwriting results.

Wealth Distribution

American Financial has increased its dividend for 20 straight years, apart from paying special dividends occasionally. This reflects its financial stability, which stems from robust operating profitability in the P&C segment, stellar investment performance and effective capital management.



Notably, the 10-year compound annual growth rate for the company's regular annual dividends is pinned at an impressive 12.4%. This track record underscores its prudent financial management and stability. The dividend yield is 2.7%, better than the industry average of 0.2%.

Wrapping Up: Keep on Holding

American Financial’s prudent capital deployment, increased exposures, good renewal rate environment and improved combined ratio make it an attractive stock. It intends to maintain satisfactory rates in P&C renewal pricing going forward.



American Financial also has a VGM Score of B. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers. Its impressive dividend history as well as attractive valuations are other positives.



American Financial should benefit from strategic acquisitions, new business opportunities, stronger underwriting profit and favorable growth estimates. It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.