American Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: Time to Hold AFG Stock?

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has been trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. Its share price as of Monday was $127.14, down 15.3% from its 52-week high of $150.19.



The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.

AFG Price Movement vs. 50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFG’s Expensive Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-book ratio, American Financial is currently trading at 2.41X, above its industry average of 1.58X. The insurer has a Value Score of B. Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF are also trading at a multiple higher than the industry average, while NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH shares are trading at a discount.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFG’s Price Performance

Shares of this property and casualty insurer have lost 4.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 22.5%, the Finance sector’s return of 18.1% and the S&P 500 composite’s appreciation of 11.6%.

AFG Lags Industry and Sector, Outperforms S&P 500 in 1 Year



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AFG’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $8.21 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 9.2% and 7.7%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.

Bearish Analyst Sentiment on AFG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has moved down 0.5% in the past 30 days, while the same for 2026 has moved down 0.7% in the same time frame.

AFG’s Favorable Return on Capital

American Financial’s return on equity has also been improving over the last few quarters, reflecting its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. The trailing 12 months ROE was 18.3%, which compared favorably with the industry average of 7.8%.

Factors Favoring AFG

New business opportunities, increased exposure and a good renewal rate environment, coupled with additional crop premiums from the Crop Risk Services acquisition, position AFG well for growth.



American Financial, a niche player in the P&C market, is likely to benefit from strategic acquisitions and improved pricing. Improved industry fundamentals drive overall growth.



American Financial witnessed average renewal pricing across the entire P&C Group. It intends to maintain satisfactory rates in P&C renewal pricing going forward. AFG has reported overall renewal rate increases for 35 consecutive quarters, and it is expected to achieve overall renewal rate increases in excess of prospective loss ratio trends to meet or exceed targeted returns. The property and casualty insurer expects to achieve overall renewal rate increases in excess of prospective loss ratio trends to meet or exceed targeted returns.



Its combined ratio has been better than the industry average for more than two decades. Specialty niche focus, product line diversification and underwriting discipline should help AFG outperform the industry’s underwriting results. For 2025, the company expects the combined ratio of 92.5%.

Wealth Distribution

The property and casualty insurer has increased its dividend for 18 straight years, apart from paying special dividends occasionally. This reflects its financial stability, which stems from robust operating profitability in the P&C segment, stellar investment performance and effective capital management.



Notably, the 10-year compound annual growth rate for the company's regular annual dividends stands at an impressive 12.4%. This track record underscores its prudent financial management and stability. The dividend yield is 2.5%, better than the industry average of 0.2%.

Conclusion

American Financial’s prudent capital deployment, increased exposures, good renewal rate environment and improved combined ratio make it an attractive stock. It intends to maintain satisfactory rates in P&C renewal pricing going forward.



Despite its expensive valuation and bearish analysts’ sentiment, American Financial should benefit from strategic acquisitions, new business opportunities, stronger underwriting profit and favorable growth estimates. It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.