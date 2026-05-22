American Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: What Should Investors Do?

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has been trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. Its share price, as of May 21, 2026, was $137.24, down 13% from its 52-week high of $150.02.



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The 200-day SMA is a long-term technical indicator that averages a stock's closing price over the last 200 trading days to smooth out volatility and identify the broader trend direction. When the stock price crosses above the 200-day SMA, it can signal a buy or hold opportunity.

With a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.6 million. The insurer is trading at a price-to-book multiple of 2.44X, higher than the industry average of 1.38X.

AFG’s Price Performance

Shares of AFG have gained 12.1% year to date against the industry’s decline of 4.6%.



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AFG has outperformed some of the other insurers, W.R.such as Berkley Corporation. WRB, RLI Corp. RLI ) and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL. WRB, RLI and KNSL have lost 6.5%, 26.4% and 31.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

AFG’s Encouraging Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2026 earnings per share(EPS) indicates a year-over-year increase of 9%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.02 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 0.4%.

The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates an increase of 5.5% and 7.9%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

Average Target Price for AFG Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the Zacks average price target is $142 per share. The average suggests a potential 3.4% upside from the last closing price.



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AFG’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 19.5%, which compared favorably with the industry average of 7.4%, reflecting AFG’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Factors Favoring AFG

New business opportunities, increased exposure and a good renewal rate environment, coupled with additional crop premiums from the Crop Risk Services acquisition, position AFG well for growth.

American Financial, a niche player in the P&C market, is likely to benefit from strategic acquisitions and improved pricing. Specialty gross written premiums increased 6% and net written premiums rose 3% year over year, reflecting new business opportunities, a favorable renewal environment and higher exposures in several lines.

American Financial witnessed average renewal pricing across the P&C group rising approximately 3% in the first quarter of 2026. It intends to maintain satisfactory rates in P&C renewal pricing going forward. AFG has reported overall renewal rate increases for 35 consecutive quarters. The property and casualty insurer expects to achieve overall renewal rate increases in excess of prospective loss ratio trends to meet or exceed targeted returns.

Its combined ratio has been better than the industry average for more than two decades. Specialty niche focus, product line diversification and underwriting discipline should help AFG outperform the industry’s underwriting results.

AFG has a long history of returning capital through regular and special dividends and share repurchases, and it has increased its dividend in each of the past 20 years. The company returned approximately $259 million to shareholders during the quarter. Management expects operations to generate excess capital through the remainder of 2026, which can support growth initiatives and shareholder returns.

Risks for AFG

Catastrophe losses, rising inflation, higher claims costs, and reserve pressures in longer-tail lines could hurt underwriting profitability if expenses grow faster than premiums.

Insurance and investment activities are heavily regulated at the state and federal levels. New rules can increase compliance costs and restrict product or capital actions.

End Notes

American Financial’s prudent capital deployment, increased exposures, good average renewal rate and improved combined ratio make it an attractive stock. However, catastrophe losses, rising expenses, inflation and strict regulations pose near-term headwinds.

American Financial has increased its dividend for 20 straight years. Notably, the 10-year compound annual growth rate for the company's regular annual dividends is an impressive 12.4%. The dividend yield is 2.7%, better than the industry average of 0.2%.

American Financial should benefit from strategic acquisitions, new business opportunities, stronger underwriting profit and favorable growth estimates. It is, therefore, wise to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.