American Financial Q3 Profit Down; Declares Special Dividend

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) reported 2022 third quarter net earnings of $165 million or $1.93 per share down from $219 million or $2.56 per share in the 2021 third quarter.

Net earnings for the 2022 third quarter included after-tax non-core realized losses on securities of $28 million or $0.32 per share loss.

Core net operating earnings declined to $192 million or $2.24 per share from $231 million or $2.71 per share in the 2021 third quarter. The year-over-year decrease was due primarily to lower returns in AFG's alternative investment portfolio, as compared to the very strong performance of this portfolio in the prior year period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $1.98 billion from $1.75 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company now expects 2022 core net operating earnings to be in the range of $11.00 to $11.75 per share, narrowed from previous range of $10.75 to $11.75 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $11.48 per share.

The company also announced that its board has declared a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share of American Financial Group common stock. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

