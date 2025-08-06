American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG reported second-quarter 2025 net operating earnings per share of $2.14, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the bottom line decreased 16.4% year over year. The year-over-year decrease reflects a decline in underwriting profit and lower returns on alternative investments.



American Financial’s results reflected higher premiums across the segments. It was offset by lower underwriting profit in Specialty Casualty and Property and Transportation Groups, lower net investment income, and wider catastrophe losses.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues of $1.8 billion rose 3.2% year over year in the quarter. The growth came on the back of higher property & casualty (P&C) insurance net earned premiums. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%.



Net investment income decreased 2.1% year over year to $184 million in the quarter under review. The figure was higher than our estimate of $180.2 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188 million.



Total cost and expenses increased 4% year over year to $1.7 billion due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses and commissions, and other underwriting expenses. The figure was lower than our estimate of $1.8 billion.

Segmental Update

The Specialty P&C Insurance segment generated $1.8 billion in net written premiums, which rose 7% year over year. The growth was reported within Property & Transportation Group, Specialty Casualty Group, and Specialty Financial of the Specialty P&C groups as a result of new business opportunities, a good renewal rate environment, and increased exposures. Average renewal pricing across P&C Group, excluding workers’ compensation, was up approximately 7% for the quarter.



Net written premiums in the Property & Transportation Group grew 10% year over year to $759 million in the quarter. The figure was lower than our estimate of $853.3 million.



Net written premiums at Specialty Casualty Group increased 2% year over year to $765 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $795.9 million.



Further, net written premiums at Specialty Financial rose 12% year over year to $279 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $284.2 million.



Pre-tax core operating earnings of the P&C Insurance segment of $273 million in the second quarter decreased 14.4% year over year.



Specialty P&C Insurance segment’s underwriting profit declined 24.5% year over year to $114 million in the quarter. Higher year-over-year underwriting profit in Specialty Financial Group was more than offset by lower underwriting profit in Specialty Casualty and Property and Transportation Groups. The figure was lower than our estimate of $151.1 million.



The combined ratio deteriorated 260 basis points (bps) year over year to 93.1% at the Specialty Group due to a deterioration of 250 bps in Property & Transportation, 480 bps in Specialty Casualty. It was offset by an improvement of 630 bps in Specialty Financial.

Catastrophe losses were $38 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $36 million.

Financial Update

American Financial exited the second quarter with total cash and investments of $16 billion, which grew 1.2% from the 2024-end level. The figure was higher than our estimate of $15.8 billion.



As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt totaled $1.5 billion, which remained unchanged from the level at the end of 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, the company’s book value per share (excluding accumulated other comprehensive income) was $55.74, down 0.5% from the 2024-end level.



Annualized return on equity came in at 15% for the second quarter, contracting 300 bps year over year.

Prudent Capital Deployment

American Financial paid cash dividends of 80 cents per share during the second quarter.

Zacks Rank

American Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other P&C Insurers

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF reported second-quarter 2025 operating income of $1.97 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7%. The bottom line increased 52.7% year over year. Total operating revenues in the quarter under review were $2.8 billion, which improved 15.3% year over year. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 0.1%. Net written premiums climbed 11.1% year over year to $2.7 billion.



Investment income, net of expenses, increased 17.8% year over year to $285 million and our estimate of $269.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $279 million. In its property & casualty insurance business, CINF witnessed an underwriting income of $128 million, which increased 265.7% from the year-ago period. Our estimate was pegged at $69.4 million.



Chubb Limited CB reported second-quarter 2025 core operating income of $6.14 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The bottom line increased 14.1% year over year. Net premiums written improved 6.3% year over year to $14.2 billion in the quarter, which is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Our estimate was pegged at $14 billion.



Net investment income was $1.5 billion, up 6.8 % year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.8 billion, while our estimate for the same was $1.9 billion. Revenues of $14.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker but improved 6.9% year over year.



Kinsale Capital Group KNSL delivered second-quarter 2025 net operating earnings of $4.78 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. The bottom line increased 27.5% year over year. Operating revenues increased 22.2% year over year to $470 million. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million.



Net investment income increased 29.6% year over year to $46.5 million in the quarter. Our estimate was $46.8 million. Gross written premiums of $555.5 million rose 4.9% year over year. Our estimate was $623.1 million. Net written premiums climbed 6.6% year over year to $458.7 million in the quarter. Our estimate was pegged at $473.5 million.

