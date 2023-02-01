American Financial Group Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $276 million, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $355 million, or $4.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $2.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $1.93 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $276 Mln. vs. $355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.24 vs. $4.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.85 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

