American Financial Group Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $255 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $3.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $3.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $2.149 billion from $2.083 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $255 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.03 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue: $2.149 Bln vs. $2.083 Bln last year.

