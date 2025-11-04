Markets
American Financial Group Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 04, 2025 — 05:14 pm EST

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $215 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $2.331 billion from $2.369 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $215 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.331 Bln vs. $2.369 Bln last year.

