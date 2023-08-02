American Financial Group Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $200 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $1.84 billion from $1.54 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $200 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.34 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.84 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.

